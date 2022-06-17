Advertisement

102-year-old spends birthday with bikers

102-year-old woman celebrates birthday with biker "gang"
102-year-old woman celebrates birthday with biker "gang"(WAFF)
By Matthew King
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Louise Garman celebrated her 102nd birthday Friday.

For her party at her retirement community, she had cake, music, and a group of motorcyclists show up to give her a ride around.

When asked why she chose motorcycles for her wish, she said, “my friend took me for a ride in Oklahoma. Then on my 95th birthday, my grandson took me on his motorcycle down in Houston. So I love motorcycles.”

Garman credits says her secret to living for 102 years is, “oh maybe being around interesting people, positive people. I think that’s the thing.” She also said, “don’t smoke and drinks lots of water.”

Garman’s actual birthday is Saturday, but she got to spend today getting her birthday wish for the 102nd time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police investigate homicide
Russell was sentenced to life in prison on a marijuana charge, due to the state's habitual...
High court upholds life sentence for Forrest Co. man convicted of marijuana possession
Bakery 900 sign
New businesses opening in the Queen City
Ernest Edwards, 41, convicted with attempted capital murder in shooting of Judge Charlie Smith.
Guilty verdict returned in Judge Charlie Smith shooting case
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump to visit Southaven Saturday
Large crowd of pro-choice supporters gathers for abortion rights rally in the Capital City
Ole Miss practices at the College World Series
Ole Miss, Auburn prepared for familiar faces in opening round of CWS
Bakery 900 sign
New businesses opening in the Queen City