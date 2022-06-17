Above Average Temperatures Continue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Fri-YAY! It is HOT,HOT,HOT!

We remain under a Heat Advisory lasting through Saturday night. Continue to hydrate your body, because we are looking at a very hot summer. Summer is still 4 days away despite the summer-like feel. High temperatures will remain in the upper 90s, nearing triple digits by next week. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to lower 70s.

A chance for scattered showers moves into the area about 1pm today. On and off again showers are possible until about 7PM tonight. A spotty shower is also possible Saturday evening.

We are drying out for the Juneteenth holiday and Father’s Day weekend.

The heat remains, we highs in the upper 90s. overnight lows hold steady in the 70s.

