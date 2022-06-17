City of Meridian Arrest Report June 17, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|COLTON CLEVELAND
|1982
|1914 11TH ST APT 503 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|THOMMY L WILEY III
|1994
|5224 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TRESPASSING
PETIT LARCENY
|TURNER R ALFORD
|1972
|1643 S HWY 19 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 17, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:45 AM on June 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3000 block of 15th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:02 PM on June 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.