City of Meridian Arrest Report June 17, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:45 AM on June 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3000 block of 15th Place. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:02 PM on June 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.