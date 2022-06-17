Advertisement

Déjà Vu Temperatures For The Weekend

By Chase Franks
Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The weather today has us feeling like déjà vu as we have seen another hot one out there today. That heat is going to continue for the start of the weekend, but we will see a slight cool-off for Sunday as storms will move in Saturday evening.

We will see a line of scattered storms move in tonight and that will give us a little rain to help cool us off this evening. Heat will return for tomorrow as we will continue to be under a heat advisory until Saturday at 8:00 pm. We will see a line of storms that could bring damaging winds and isolated hail moving in between 2 pm-9 pm on Saturday and that will cool us off for Sunday as we will see more dry air moving in behind the storms.

It will be safe to have an umbrella just in case you get caught under an isolated shower. Sunscreen will be a must-have for your weekend plans.

