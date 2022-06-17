Advertisement

Former Simpson Co. chancery clerk sentenced after repeatedly pepper spraying woman

Former Simpson Co. chancery clerk sentenced after repeatedly pepper spraying woman(Magee News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Chancery Clerk of Simpson County has been sentenced after repeatedly pepper spraying a woman in 2017.

Tommy Joe Harvey, 74, was the Simpson County Chancery Clerk from 2004 through May 31, 2022.  

According to court documents, on April 28, 2017, “A.R.” was in court for a child custody hearing. During the hearing, “A.R.” became upset and left the courtroom before the hearing was over.

“A.R.” was then ordered back into the courtroom. Harvey overheard the disruption and, moments later, found “A.R.” in her vehicle.

Harvey told one of his employees to bring him a can of pepper spray from inside his office. Harvey told “A.R.” to compose herself and to not drive away lest she be pepper sprayed.

After she tried to drive off, he pepper sprayed her.

Harvey then told two Simpson County Sheriff’s Deputies to handcuff “A.R.” After she was handcuffed, and while being escorted to the courthouse by the deputies, Harvey pepper sprayed A.R. several more times.

He was given 2 years’ probation and a $5,000 fine.

