GOP organization host candidate luncheon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale and Clarke Counties Republican Women organizations hosted a luncheon in downtown Meridian at Weidmann’s Thursday afternoon.

The group invited both Congressman Michael Guest and Michael Cassidy to the event, but only Cassidy was able to attend.

Chandler Mitts, the President of Clarke County Republican Women, says attendees were able to hear Cassidy speak and ask him questions about his campaign values.

“You can tell the spark, you can tell heart, and you can just listen to the issues of what they got to say. Then as a well-informed voter, you fact check it and then you can know that you go and exercise your right to vote you truly are picking that is going to serve your district the best,” said Mitts.

Mitts explains why it is so important to get the voters engaged with the election process.

“Get there yourself, get involved, ask the person yourselves. Listen what the person says and get the people out to vote. Hey, have you voted today? You got to go vote, let’s vote. Not pushing a candidate but pushing everybody exercise your right to vote,” said Mitts.

News 11 will be hosting a special show for the Republican Third Congressional District run off election on Saturday, June 25 at 6 p.m. in place of our usual show.

The special election show will re-run Sunday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 26 at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.