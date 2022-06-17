Guilty verdict returned in Judge Charlie Smith shooting case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lafayette County jury has returned a guilty verdict in the shooting case involving Judge Charlie Smith.

Ernest Edwards was found guilty of attempted capital murder. The judge immediately sentenced Edwards to life in prison without parole.

The trial began on Monday and was in the jury’s hands by Thursday afternoon.

Judge Smith was shot with a high-powered rifle in March of 2020 while he was going into work at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

