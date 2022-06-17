Local daycare hosts event honoring fallen officer, Kennis Croom

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday morning Nino’s Creative Learning Child Care hosted an event honoring the life of officer Kennis Croom.

The daycare facility wanted to show their appreciation as well as send condolences to the Croom family and the Meridian Police Department.

One of the volunteers at the daycare says she was glad she was able to take part in the event and pay her respects to the family.

“I had the privilege to meet Officer Croom and he came out a couple of times and it was just very sad what happened to him, and I am just out showing support and sending condolences out to the Croom family,” said Angela Leggett, a daycare volunteer with Nino’s Creative Learning Child Care.

The director’s assistant at the daycare explains why it was so important for her to be able to send her condolences to police officer and Croom family in this way.

“We wanted to show our appreciation and let them know that we care. We do appreciate everything that they do for the community. It’s so shocking that my sister’s boyfriend is a police officer so it could have been him or anyone else,” said Carlissa Hopkins, the Director’s Assistant at Nino’s Creative Learning Child Care.

At the event, the officers were able to interact with the kids and employees at the daycare.

The daycare gave out doughnuts and orange juice to the officers in attendance.

