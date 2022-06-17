Advertisement

Local daycare hosts event honoring fallen officer, Kennis Croom

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday morning Nino’s Creative Learning Child Care hosted an event honoring the life of officer Kennis Croom.

The daycare facility wanted to show their appreciation as well as send condolences to the Croom family and the Meridian Police Department.

One of the volunteers at the daycare says she was glad she was able to take part in the event and pay her respects to the family.

“I had the privilege to meet Officer Croom and he came out a couple of times and it was just very sad what happened to him, and I am just out showing support and sending condolences out to the Croom family,” said Angela Leggett, a daycare volunteer with Nino’s Creative Learning Child Care.

The director’s assistant at the daycare explains why it was so important for her to be able to send her condolences to police officer and Croom family in this way.

“We wanted to show our appreciation and let them know that we care. We do appreciate everything that they do for the community. It’s so shocking that my sister’s boyfriend is a police officer so it could have been him or anyone else,” said Carlissa Hopkins, the Director’s Assistant at Nino’s Creative Learning Child Care.

At the event, the officers were able to interact with the kids and employees at the daycare.

The daycare gave out doughnuts and orange juice to the officers in attendance.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police investigate homicide
Police say a DoorDash driver shot a Chick-fil-A employee over forgetting a milkshake with his...
Police: Chick-fil-A employee shot by driver over milkshake dispute
Kailon Batholomew
Kemper County charges man with ‘enticement of a child‘
5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care
5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church

Latest News

Bakery 900 sign
New businesses opening in the Queen City
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
Ernest Edwards, 41, convicted with attempted capital murder in shooting of Judge Charlie Smith.
Guilty verdict returned in Judge Charlie Smith shooting case
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases