MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North after 10 p.m. Thursday night.

One person was shot and pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

If you have any information, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers 855-485-8477.

