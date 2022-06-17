Funeral services for Mona Hendley Jenkins, 61, of Semmes will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 3 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home and Sis. Polly Hubbard officiating . Burial will follow in the Butler City Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home, Friday, June 17, 2022 from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Mrs. Jenkins passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Providence Hospital in Mobile. She was born June 27, 1960, in Marks, Mississippi.

Survivors include her husband Bryant Jenkins; son, T.J. Bonner (Julie); daughters, Crystal Willard (Mike); and Brittany Tyson (Cory); grandchildren, Lannie Murphy (Cody); Bailey Bonner; Olivia Willard; Derek Tyson, Dylan Tyson, Katie Tyson; Morgan Tyson; and Jaxson Tyson; great grandchild, Hayes Murphy; sisters, Cindy Presley (Robert) and Marsha Strong (John); and brother, David Hendley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Hendley and Sybil Boykin Hendley; son, Brad Carlisle; sister, Debra Sue Hendley; brothers; Randall, Ronald, and Donald Hendley; and great grandson, Tucker Murphy.

Pallbearers: John Strong, Robert Presley, Robbie Presley, Derek Tyson, Shane Everson, Jeff Hendley.

