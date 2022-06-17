Advertisement

Mona Hendley Jenkins

Mona Hendley Jenkins
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mona Hendley Jenkins, 61, of Semmes will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 3 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home and Sis. Polly Hubbard officiating . Burial will follow in the Butler City Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home, Friday, June 17, 2022 from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Mrs. Jenkins passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Providence Hospital in Mobile. She was born June 27, 1960, in Marks, Mississippi.

Survivors include her husband Bryant Jenkins; son, T.J. Bonner (Julie); daughters, Crystal Willard (Mike); and Brittany Tyson (Cory); grandchildren, Lannie Murphy (Cody); Bailey Bonner; Olivia Willard; Derek Tyson, Dylan Tyson, Katie Tyson; Morgan Tyson; and Jaxson Tyson; great grandchild, Hayes Murphy; sisters, Cindy Presley (Robert) and Marsha Strong (John); and brother, David Hendley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Hendley and Sybil Boykin Hendley; son, Brad Carlisle; sister, Debra Sue Hendley; brothers; Randall, Ronald, and Donald Hendley; and great grandson, Tucker Murphy.

Pallbearers: John Strong, Robert Presley, Robbie Presley, Derek Tyson, Shane Everson, Jeff Hendley.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Most Read

Meridian police investigate homicide
Police say a DoorDash driver shot a Chick-fil-A employee over forgetting a milkshake with his...
Police: Chick-fil-A employee shot by driver over milkshake dispute
5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care
5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care
Kailon Batholomew
Kemper County charges man with ‘enticement of a child‘
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 3 people killed following shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Latest News

Peggy S. Russell
Mrs. Peggy S. Russell
Balloon release at Brittany Jones memorial
Brittany Jones balloon releasing memorial
Officer Kennis Croom Memorial Service in Meridian.
Officer Kennis Croom honored in Meridian
Live band at Third Thursday.
The Queen City hosts multiple events Thursday June 16