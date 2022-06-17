Funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth “Betty” Waldron Davis will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Bill Webb and Dr. Dwight Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Betty was born on August 8, 1942 in Arcadia, Florida but grew up in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School om 1960 and soon married Charles E. Davis on October 9, 1960. She loved being a housewife and homemaker to her husband and three children. God added another title to her life in being called to be a model Pastor’s wife, which she did quite well. Throughout her life, she had many other opportunities to serve the Lord. She taught children in Sunday School which probably gave her the desire to write children’s Sunday School literature which she did for years. She led many leadership conferences in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Glorieta Conference Center in Glorieta, New Mexico. She loved Missions, taught GA groups in many churches. She served as the President of the Mississippi Woman’s Missionary Union from 2000 to 2005. She was also involved in Bible Drills. She was an encourager to many people, writing notes to lift their spirits. Along with all of this she stood faithfully at the side of her Pastor husband.

She leaves behind her husband of almost 62 years, Charles; two daughters, Lori McMullen (Tim) and Janet Crouch (Russell); son, Charles “Chuck” Davis, Jr (Illeane); grandchildren, Stacey Davis (Matt), Megan Creel (David), Daniel Crouch (Melissa), Jacob Crouch (Stacy), Katie Gwinn (Josh), Storm Davis (Alec), and Redic Davis; as well as 15 great-grandchildren. Brother, Wayne Waldron, Jr. (Lynda), numerous nieces and extended family members; as well as two special sitters, Evelyn Serton and Amy Townsend.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Grace Waldron; grandparents, and brother, Gary Waldron.

In lieu of flowers you may give to the Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church or to a Scholarship Fund being set up through Mississippi Woman’s Missionary Union in her memory to aid children to be able to go to summer camp.

The Davis family wishes to express our appreciation to Kindred Home Health and Harper’s Hospice for their assistance and thoughtful care, and to Robert Barham Family Funeral Home for their services.

The Davis family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, June 20, 2022 and from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721