Funeral services for Mrs. Peggy S. Russell will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Larry Reynolds officiating. Interment will be held at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Peggy S. Russell, age 75, of Meridian, passed away on June 16, 2022 at her residence.

Survivors include her husband, Ben Russell; son, Jeffery Russell; grandchildren, Josh Russell (Toni) and Jared Russell; great-grandchildren, Baila Russell, Lattie Russell, Boone Russell; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Mrs. Russell was preceded in death by her son, Jason Russell; parents, Blanche Rawson Stewart and Ernest Stewart; step-mother, Willard Stewart; siblings, Junior Stewart (Mary Alice Lang) and Marie West (Bobby).

Pallbearers will be Josh Russell, Marvin McCullum, Jason Bateman, Bryant Russell, Patrick Davis, and Gage Snow. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Rowell and Terry Bateman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Mrs. Russell’s memory to Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 4631 Causeyville Road, Meridian, Mississippi 39301.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721