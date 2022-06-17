New businesses opening in the Queen City

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Three new businesses are beginning to show their faces here in the Queen City, and one of them is making its return to the community. The ice cream parlor Zero Degrees was once a booming place to get the sweet treats people desired but had to close its doors many years ago. The owners of the already famous Catfish Station thought it was time to bring back the cool treats that once brought a smile to the people of Meridian.

“They always had ice cream here, they had an open ice cream bar, and we’ve heard so many stories of people how they would come out on Sunday afternoons after church with their families and have ice cream, and so we knew we wanted to bring that back,” said Zero Degrees owner Leah Berry.

Zero Degrees is open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 o clock to 7 o clock. You can find the ice cream parlor inside Catfish Station. The sweet treats don’t stop there with a new bakery coming to town. Everyone can now find their fix of delicious homemade treats. Bakery 900 will be joining several new businesses here in town, offering things like gourmet cinnamon rolls of every flavor you can imagine and fresh loaves of bread.

“So we will have fresh baked cinnamon rolls with all local made ingredients fresh fruit from local vendors here around Mississippi fresh fruit pop tarts, biscuits, croissants, fresh-baked breads made daily,” said Bakery 900 owner Adie Fields.

Bakery 900 will be opening in early July. Sweet treats and fresh baked goods are not the only things people need to go out and try. A brand-new soul food restaurant has opened right off of Highway 39 called Southern Fryers. This restaurant offers so many options it is hard to choose from. With everything from fried chicken to specialty dishes that change frequently.

“Well, we wanted to bring a lot of different flavors to meridian as you can see on our bar different foods we like to try different things, some seafood, home-cooked food, just a variety of different things we change all the time,” said Southern Fryers owner Bobby Lang

Southern Fryers is open from 10:30 to 4 p.m. and is located by Bonita Auto Sales.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.