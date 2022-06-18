Advertisement

Juneteenth and Fathers day heat

There are only so many ways we can keep saying “it’s going to be hot out there” but that heat...
There are only so many ways we can keep saying “it’s going to be hot out there” but that heat is going to continue for the rest of the weekend and really heat up this coming week.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -There are only so many ways we can keep saying “it’s going to be hot out there” but that heat is going to continue for the rest of the weekend and really heat up this coming week.

For those of you heading to any Juneteenth events, today or tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper 90s with feel like temperatures above 105. We remain at an elevated heat risk as heat exhaustion is likely to occur with outdoor activity. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we are going to be experiencing a massive heat wave across much of the southeast which is why we will see temperatures above 100 degrees for consecutive days.

Do not forget that sunscreen as you head out the door today and for the rest of the week. It will also be safe to grab an umbrella as we could see a random pop-up shower most afternoons.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police investigate homicide
Russell was sentenced to life in prison on a marijuana charge, due to the state's habitual...
High court upholds life sentence for Forrest Co. man convicted of marijuana possession
Bakery 900 sign
New businesses opening in the Queen City
Ernest Edwards, 41, convicted with attempted capital murder in shooting of Judge Charlie Smith.
Guilty verdict returned in Judge Charlie Smith shooting case
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church

Latest News

Weather - June 17, 2022
Weather - June 17, 2022
The weather today has us feeling like déjà vu as we have seen another hot one out there today....
Déjà vu temperatures for the weekend
Weather word of the day
Above Average Temperatures Continue
Weather - June 16, 2022
Weather - June 16, 2022