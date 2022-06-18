Juneteenth and Fathers day heat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -There are only so many ways we can keep saying “it’s going to be hot out there” but that heat is going to continue for the rest of the weekend and really heat up this coming week.

For those of you heading to any Juneteenth events, today or tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper 90s with feel like temperatures above 105. We remain at an elevated heat risk as heat exhaustion is likely to occur with outdoor activity. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we are going to be experiencing a massive heat wave across much of the southeast which is why we will see temperatures above 100 degrees for consecutive days.

Do not forget that sunscreen as you head out the door today and for the rest of the week. It will also be safe to grab an umbrella as we could see a random pop-up shower most afternoons.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.