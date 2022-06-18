Juneteenth KidZone

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Just before the Juneteenth celebration concert families gathered behind city hall for the KidZone event. The KidZone had plenty for families to do as it offered face painting, a bouncy castle, and a shaved ice stand. It also featured the Meridian school district’s wildcat wagon which offered children’s books to help promote district involvement in the city.

We talked with Shelia Radcliffe who is one of the district’s literacy coordinators about what this meant for the kids. “Well Meridian public school district wanted to bring out our wildcat wagon for kiddos here at the Juneteenth festival. We wanted to give some books away, and do some activities with them, we have some chalk going on and they are making the sidewalk nice and beautiful for the city. We just thought it would be a wonderful way to introduce our wildcat wagon.”

The district hopes to use the bus for more events in the city.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.