Heat wave in full swing this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -There are only so many ways I can keep saying it’s hot outside but if you have thought the past couple of days have been bad it’s going to get worse.

Today is going to be the coolest day for a while as we topped out at 95 degrees for the day. Tomorrow we will start our week flirting with 100-degree heat and then for the rest of the week, we will be sitting in 100-degree heat. If you haven’t found any ways to beat the heat yet, then I would recommend finding one as it’s about to be blazing. We have low chances of rain, but an afternoon shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. I just like almost all of you miss the days that are highs were in the 70s but just stay strong as we do have a small sign of relief next week as we are projected to not be in the 100s.

I recommend grabbing the sunscreen and sunglasses but if you are wanting to be safe then sorry, I’d say grab that umbrella just to be safe.

