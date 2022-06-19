Juneteenth celebration concert

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian hosted its annual Juneteenth Heritage Festival Saturday, which included a celebration concert. The concert was a wonderful way to bring everyone together. And with over forty local Black-owned businesses in attendance, it was nothing but a celebration.

We talked with business owner, Lawrence Maxwell, about what this meant to him and the community.

“We are free the way God meant for us to be free, united, and just enjoying life. That is what we are out here doing, man,” said Maxwell. “We are just enjoying life. We have the good music back here and I am just blessed to be here right now.”

If you missed the concert, there is still a parade and a Gospel play starting at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Temple Theatre.

