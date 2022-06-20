Advertisement

Clela Rorex, who issued 1st same-sex marriage licenses, dies

FILE - Clela Rorex, who was elected and served as Boulder County clerk and recorder in the...
FILE - Clela Rorex, who was elected and served as Boulder County clerk and recorder in the 1970s, stands outside the offices of then-County Clerk Hillary Hall, in Boulder, Colo., on July 2, 2014. Rorex, a former Colorado county clerk considered a pioneering ally to the gay rights movement for being the first public official to issue a same-sex marriage license in 1975, has died at age 78. Rorex died Sunday, June 19, 2022, of complications from recent surgery at a hospice care facility in Longmont, the Daily Camera reported.(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Clela Rorex, a former Colorado county clerk considered a pioneer in the gay rights movement for being the first public official to issue a same-sex marriage license in 1975, has died. She was 78.

The Daily Camera reports that Rorex died Sunday of complications from recent surgery at a hospice care facility.

Rorex was a newly elected Boulder County clerk when a gay couple denied a marriage license elsewhere sought her help in March 1975.

The then-31-year-old agreed and went on to issue six licenses to gay couples before Colorado’s attorney general ordered her to stop.

Colorado legalized gay marriage in 2014. A 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision recognized the fundamental right nationwide.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell was sentenced to life in prison on a marijuana charge, due to the state's habitual...
High court upholds life sentence for Forrest Co. man convicted of marijuana possession
Morris Griffith
The search continues for 83-year-old Morris Griffith, who’s been missing since June 6th
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse
Officer Kennis Croom was laid to rest in his hometown of Tuscaloosa Saturday.
‘We’re going to truly miss him’: Officer Kennis Croom laid to rest in hometown of Tuscaloosa
Image of Kennis Croom funeral
Celebration of Life ceremony held for Officer Kennis Croom

Latest News

FILE - Houston Baptist guard Darius Lee (23) is seen during the first half of an NCAA college...
College basketball player killed in NYC shooting; 8 wounded
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
One dad is thankful to be alive after developing a rare form of brain aneurysm.
‘I’m lucky to be alive’: Uncommon surgery saves dad’s life
In this photo taken Monday March 12, 2012, students walk across the Dartmouth College campus...
Dartmouth to eliminate loans for undergraduate students