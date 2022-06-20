Deputy rescues, bottle-feeds baby skunk

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (Gray News) – A deputy in Minnesota didn’t know what to do when he crossed paths with a baby skunk in need of help.

“I don’t know what to do – it’s so cute,” Deputy Nate Jacobson said in a video posted on Twitter.

Jacobson decided to pick up the skunk and took it to Paws and Claws, which was joined by the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota for continued care for the animal.

The deputy grinned as he helped bottle-feed the baby skunk at the center.

This is the first time Paws and Claws had taken in a rescued skunk. Employees say it is healthy and doing OK.

The skunk did not spray Jacobson during the rescue.

“It’s worth it,” the deputy said.

👀 Deputy Nate Jacobson stumbled onto a struggling baby skunk while working today! Thankfully, the skunk is healthy and will be just fine! The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota will join Paws and Claws in continuing to provide care for the skunk. Great work!#TeamSkunk pic.twitter.com/bcHRjVTsur — Olmsted Sheriff MN (@OlmstedSheriff) June 17, 2022

