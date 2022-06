CASPER, Wyo. (WTOK) -The EMCC Lions were competing in the college national finals rodeo in Casper Wyoming.

The women’s rodeo team finished 6th overall. For the second straight year, EMCC had a school-record eight student-athletes qualify for the collegiate rodeo national championship.

Congrats to the Lions on a great run!

