Final day of Juneteenth celebrations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today was the last day of the three-day festival celebrating Juneteenth here in meridian tonight there was a parade that ran through downtown meridian that was followed by a play inside the temple theater. The play also held a moment of silence for fallen officer Kennis Croom and recognized trailblazer honorees that have made a massive impact on the community.

We talked with a local volunteer Yolanda Davis about what this weekend has meant for her and the city of Meridian. “Other cities have been celebrating throughout the three-day weekend and this is our first year really doing that. It started with the black business expo, and then we had the concert Saturday night then the final finale was the play, so it brings all of it together. Not just for us to celebrate just to celebrate but to celebrate with a purpose.”

The events over this holiday weekend have been a great success and people are very optimistic for it to grow even more next year.

