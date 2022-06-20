Former MCC baseball player, Banks Tolley, reflects on his time with the Eagles as he prepares for game two of College World Series with Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - One former Meridian Community College baseball player is now with the Ole Miss Rebels this season and is trying to help Ole Miss bring home a national championship.

Banks Tolley was at MCC from the 2019 season to the 2021 season. He had 16 total career homeruns as an Eagle, 97 hits and 71 runs. But now he takes the field as a Rebel. He has not seen a lot of playing time yet but he takes his lessons from MCC into Omaha.

“Meridian couldn’t have prepared me any better,” said Tolley. “It’s just that tight nit family that taught me so much. Turned me into a man really. I did a lot of maturing while I was out there and really developed a true love of baseball and that’s where it all stems from.”

Not only did his experience at MCC help him get to Oxford but the lessons he learned from head coach Dillon Sudduth prepared him for his next steps.

Tolley said, “He [coach Sudduth] taught me pretty much everything I need to know. A lot of discipline uh a lot of baseball knowledge. Like really really good baseball coach in terms of like knowing the game and he prepared me better than I think anyone else could have.”

Tolley and the Rebels will take on Arkansas in on Monday at 6 p.m. in the College World Series.

