The heat wave continues into the start of Summer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are stuck under a heat dome ( which is an upper-level ridge of high pressure) that’s settled over the South. Although the core of it will shift farther west at times, we will still remain under its influence. So, expect the heat wave to continue.

Unfortunately, as we kick-off Summer on Tuesday, June 21st, actual highs will reach around 100 degrees (with the potential to go up a degree or two by the weekend). That’s a scorcher in-and-of-itself, but the humidity will make it feel much hotter. Heat index values will range between 103-110 degrees through this weekend. This is dangerous heat, so it’s very important that you practice heat safety when the heat is exteme like this https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.

The extreme heat scenario will break down Sunday into early next week. So, expect temps to cool off into the low-mid 90s with scattered showers/storms returning to the forecast. Thankfully, there is relief in sight. Until then, it’ll be hard to find a shower or a storm with rain chances 20% or less through Saturday.

