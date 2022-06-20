Advertisement

High temperatures bring added attention to heat-related deaths

News 11 wants to remind our viewers to not leave kids, the elderly or pets in the car.
News 11 wants to remind our viewers to not leave kids, the elderly or pets in the car.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With temperatures expected to reach a 100 degrees this week, heat related deaths or injuries could possibly happen.

News 11 wants to remind our viewers to not leave kids, the elderly or pets in the car.

John Beard, the Performance Improvement Quality Insurance and Education Manager with Metro Ambulance, says temperatures in the car can increase quickly.

“The temperature rises so quickly and the automobiles it can go up 20 degrees in 10 minutes. If we are already at 100 degrees with very high humidity you are talking about 140 or 150 inside a vehicle in a matter of minutes. Typically, at 104 your body starts having heat exhaustion, 106 humans can have seizures,” said Beard.

Beard also says exposure to extreme heat could cause long term damage.

“They could have heart damage; the brain is the biggest part we are concerned about because it controls a lot of things including their thermal regulator system. Once they get to a certain point the brain is going to shut off. You could have seizures and have long term lasting effects. They could have full cognitive function if they were not exposed to such a hot temperature,” said Beard.

Metro Ambulance says statistics show that Florida, Mississippi, and Texas are topping the list for most heat-related deaths.

They say the state of Mississippi has already had over 30 deaths.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell was sentenced to life in prison on a marijuana charge, due to the state's habitual...
High court upholds life sentence for Forrest Co. man convicted of marijuana possession
Morris Griffith
The search continues for 83-year-old Morris Griffith, who’s been missing since June 6th
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse
Officer Kennis Croom was laid to rest in his hometown of Tuscaloosa Saturday.
‘We’re going to truly miss him’: Officer Kennis Croom laid to rest in hometown of Tuscaloosa
Image of Kennis Croom funeral
Celebration of Life ceremony held for Officer Kennis Croom

Latest News

Summer start Tuesday, June 21st
The heat wave continues into the start of Summer
Judge Charlie Smith, D.A. Kassie Coleman talk about guilty verdict in shooting trial
AF-438 jet
The F-4 jet has made its way back home
Lauderdale County Courthouse
Judge Charlie Smith, D.A. Kassie Coleman talk about guilty verdict in shooting trial