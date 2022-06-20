High temperatures bring added attention to heat-related deaths

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With temperatures expected to reach a 100 degrees this week, heat related deaths or injuries could possibly happen.

News 11 wants to remind our viewers to not leave kids, the elderly or pets in the car.

John Beard, the Performance Improvement Quality Insurance and Education Manager with Metro Ambulance, says temperatures in the car can increase quickly.

“The temperature rises so quickly and the automobiles it can go up 20 degrees in 10 minutes. If we are already at 100 degrees with very high humidity you are talking about 140 or 150 inside a vehicle in a matter of minutes. Typically, at 104 your body starts having heat exhaustion, 106 humans can have seizures,” said Beard.

Beard also says exposure to extreme heat could cause long term damage.

“They could have heart damage; the brain is the biggest part we are concerned about because it controls a lot of things including their thermal regulator system. Once they get to a certain point the brain is going to shut off. You could have seizures and have long term lasting effects. They could have full cognitive function if they were not exposed to such a hot temperature,” said Beard.

Metro Ambulance says statistics show that Florida, Mississippi, and Texas are topping the list for most heat-related deaths.

They say the state of Mississippi has already had over 30 deaths.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.