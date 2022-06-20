Advertisement

Kicking Off Summer With Highs In The Triple Digits

Highs reach 100 degrees(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday. Today is the official last day of Spring. We will welcome in Summer tomorrow with highs in the triple digits.

We will remain well above average for the whole week with highs in the triple digits. It is important to continue to stay hydrated and cool as much as you possibly can. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

A spotty shower can not be ruled out with plenty of moisture in the air.

Heat is the main concern of the week, so be sure to avoid being outside during the heat of the day, and check your backseats for pets and children before you exit the vehicle.

