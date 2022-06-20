Lunch & Learn Series continues Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Architectural Trust will present a second in a series of lunch and lunch events Tuesday.

The public is invited to hear guest speaker Jennifer Baughn who is the Chief Architectural Historian at the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. The event will take place at noon Tuesday at the Church of the Mediator in Meridian and a $10 lunch from Cater’s Market is available.

You’ll also find out more about the mission of the Meridian Architectural Trust at the meeting.

