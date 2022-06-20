Ole Miss tangles with Hogs at CWS Monday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Ole Miss Rebels return to action at the College World Series in Omaha tonight as they face off against SEC rival Arkansas.

The Rebels entered the CWS with the least wins of the 8 teams there, but are arguably the hottest. Ole Miss is 6 and 0 in the NCAA Tournament, outscoring it’s opponents 51 to 12. All of this after bottoming out at one point during the regular season with a 7 and 14 mark in SEC play and in last place in the West Division.

“You’re in a hole and you’re trying to climb out and it is steep and uphill and you’re trying to battle to try and get out,” said Head Coach Mike Bianco. “Credit the leadership of our guys to continue to battle, work and fight, but man it’s all uphill. But once you get in, it’s not uphill anymore. Everybody’s even. Everybody is 0 and 0. When we were 7 and 4, we were trying to catch teams that were 14 and 7. Now you’re a 1 and 0 team playing another team that is 1 and 0. I think from that mental side, that’s why we’ve kind of hit another gear. We’re as they say tournament tested.”

The Razorbacks took two of three from the Rebels in Fayetteville during the regular season and the winner of this one will join Oklahoma as they only two unbeaten teams in Omaha. Game time is set for just after 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.