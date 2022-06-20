Advertisement

Part of 8th Street repaved in Meridian

One of the most traveled roads in Meridian was finally paved after years of driving over cracks and potholes.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One of the most traveled roads in Meridian was finally paved after years of driving over cracks and potholes. City leaders set a goal of paving more roads before the end of this year.

1.3 miles of 8th Street was paved in three days. The paving start on June 7th and ended on June 10th. Public Works Director David Hodge said the price tag of the project was in the ballpark of about $1,000,000. Hodge said the city plans to pave 8 more miles in the city through their pavement management program.

“We have the medical district or downtown that’s really good. We’re going to encumber the money we’re going to do that, but the first part is fixing the sewers underneath the road. We have we’re going out to bid with that real soon. Probably be within the next week or two. We’ll put the bids out for advertisement for specialized contractors to do point repairs on the sewers. Once that’s done, then we’re going to follow right after that with paving,” said Hodge.

Mayor Jimmie Smith said the money is coming from a $6,000,000 bond issue. He adds that federal dollars will play a role in making this project happen.

