57th Anniversary of Goodman, Schwerner, Chaney Murder

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Freedom Project will remember the lives of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner Tuesday on the 58th anniversary of their death.

This is the second year that the Meridian Freedom Project has taken time to remember and celebrate these three men who gave their lives in pursuit of voter rights and educational opportunities in “Jim Crow” Mississippi.

The Fellows will make a makeshift memorial, sing freedom songs, and remember the sacrifices of the fallen heroes of the civil rights movement.

The community will gather Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the site of the Meridian COFO building 2508 5th Street.

