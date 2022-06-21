Advertisement

Alabama’s runoff election for U.S. Senate will determine which GOP candidate will be on the November ballot

Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) are both hoping to fill the seat being vacated by incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After failing to capture 50% of the necessary votes to seize the GOP’s nomination, Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary is going to a runoff.

The race is between two candidates. Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) who are both hoping to fill the seat being vacated by incumbent U.S. Senator Richard Shelby.

Voters will cast their ballots Tuesday to see which one will end up on the November ballot.

J. Miles Coleman of the University of Virginia Center for Politics says Britt is doing well because she’s “outworking” Brooks. “He’s one of the more conservative members of the House, but I think in a state like Alabama there’s a decent business community that seems to be on the side of Katie Britt,” said Coleman.

In the May 24th primary, Bitt captured nearly 45% of the vote. Brooks received 29%. “I think early on Brooks was coasting oh Trump’s endorsing me. That’s it, but I think he was asleep at the wheel during some parts earlier on in this campaign,” said Coleman.

Dr. Michael Cornfield of George Washington University says Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks and is now throwing his support behind Britt. “Every campaign has its own dynamics. Incumbency matters. Money matters. Grassroots campaigning matters. So, Katie Britt’s lead is not solely attributable to Donald Trump.”

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will face Democratic nominee Will Boyd.

