Crimenet 06_17_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate Dana Alfred Lancaster.

Lancaster is a 45-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 8″ in height, weighing 200 pounds.

He is wanted on two warrants by the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with two counts of felony DUI.

If you know where Lancaster is, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477. You could eligible for a reward.

