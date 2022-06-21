Crimenet 06_17_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate Dana Alfred Lancaster.

Lancaster is a 45-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 8″ in height, weighing 200 pounds.

He is wanted on two warrants by the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with two counts of felony DUI.

If you know where Lancaster is, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477. You could eligible for a reward.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.