First Alert: The A/C will be essential again for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The upper-level heat dome that’s been baking us will continue to do just that through this weekend. However, the core of it will shift a little farther west for Wednesday and Thursday. This will allow for a few more showers to pop-up due to less sinking air overhead to supress it. The coverage will still be hit & miss, so if you don’t get rain at the right time... temps could still reach near 100 degrees. Regardless, heat index values will surely range anywhere from 102-108.

The core of the “heat dome” will move back over our area Friday through Sunday morning. So, you can expect actual temps to reach 100-103 during these days with heat index values easily around the 110 degree range.

Thankfully, the “heat dome” will move back west of our area by Sunday afternoon... and it’ll allow for a cold front to make it into our area Sunday night and cross through Monday morning. Expect cooler (more seasonable) highs in the lower 90s by Monday. Plus, higher rain chances can be expected courtesy of the frontal boundary. So, it looks like some relief from this extreme heat is in view. Until then, stay safe in this heat: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

