Advertisement

First Alert: The A/C will be essential again for Wednesday

Crank it up High!
Crank it up High!(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The upper-level heat dome that’s been baking us will continue to do just that through this weekend. However, the core of it will shift a little farther west for Wednesday and Thursday. This will allow for a few more showers to pop-up due to less sinking air overhead to supress it. The coverage will still be hit & miss, so if you don’t get rain at the right time... temps could still reach near 100 degrees. Regardless, heat index values will surely range anywhere from 102-108.

The core of the “heat dome” will move back over our area Friday through Sunday morning. So, you can expect actual temps to reach 100-103 during these days with heat index values easily around the 110 degree range.

Thankfully, the “heat dome” will move back west of our area by Sunday afternoon... and it’ll allow for a cold front to make it into our area Sunday night and cross through Monday morning. Expect cooler (more seasonable) highs in the lower 90s by Monday. Plus, higher rain chances can be expected courtesy of the frontal boundary. So, it looks like some relief from this extreme heat is in view. Until then, stay safe in this heat: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County Courthouse
Judge Charlie Smith, D.A. Kassie Coleman talk about guilty verdict in shooting trial
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Russell was sentenced to life in prison on a marijuana charge, due to the state's habitual...
High court upholds life sentence for Forrest Co. man convicted of marijuana possession
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
State Dept confirms death of 2nd American in Ukraine war
Jonesti Steele is helping others even after losing her sight.
Frontline Responders: Jonesti Steele

Latest News

Record challenging heat Tuesday
Hello, summer and record challenging heat
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 21st, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 21st, 2022
Weather - June 20, 2022
Weather - June 20, 2022
Summer start Tuesday, June 21st
The heat wave continues into the start of summer