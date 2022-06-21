Hello Summer and Record Challenging Heat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Taco Tuesday. Today is the first day of Summer. We will bring in Summer with highs in the triple digits. We are dealing with record challenging heat today. A record high of 101 degrees was set back in 1964, and our forecast temperature for today is 100 degrees.

It will be a very hot day out, with heat indices well above 100 degrees. So, plan and prepare for a hot day.

Highs will remain in the triple digits for the rest of the week. with overnight lows also above average in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers are possible throughout the afternoon. Be sure to check your backseats, before exiting your vehicles.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.