Man charged with domestic violence

Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of domestic...
Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence after authorities say he hit a man with a shovel.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A 20-year-old Lauderdale County man has been arrested following a domestic violence incident.

Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence after authorities say he hit a man with a shovel June 13.

Ephrim’s bond was set at just over $25,000.

