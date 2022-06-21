Man charged with domestic violence

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A 20-year-old Lauderdale County man has been arrested following a domestic violence incident.

Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence after authorities say he hit a man with a shovel June 13.

Ephrim’s bond was set at just over $25,000.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.