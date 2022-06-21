Advertisement

Man jailed after hit-and-run crash kills Mississippi cyclist

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities have charged a driver in a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist.

A 58-year-old man was charged Saturday with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Tupelo, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Police responded Friday night to calls of a seriously injured man who later died at a hospital. Witnesses said they saw an SUV strike the man as he either rode or pushed a bike. They said the SUV then fled the scene.

A man identifying himself as the driver turned himself in about an hour later, Tupelo police Maj. Chuck McDougald said. A judge ordered the suspect jailed and set bond at $100,000.

Authorities have not released the cyclist’s name pending notification of relatives.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County Courthouse
Judge Charlie Smith, D.A. Kassie Coleman talk about guilty verdict in shooting trial
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Russell was sentenced to life in prison on a marijuana charge, due to the state's habitual...
High court upholds life sentence for Forrest Co. man convicted of marijuana possession
Jonesti Steele is helping others even after losing her sight.
Frontline Responders: Jonesti Steele
RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show

Latest News

Record challenging heat Tuesday
Hello, summer and record challenging heat
Andrew Goodman, James Chaney, and Michael Schwerner.
58th Anniversary of Goodman, Schwerner, Chaney murders
Summer start Tuesday, June 21st
The heat wave continues into the start of summer
Judge Charlie Smith, D.A. Kassie Coleman talk about guilty verdict in shooting trial