Meridian Architectural Trust hosts Lunch and Learn

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many interested people in the community gathered today to discuss the hidden gems throughout the city of Meridian.

Those gems are not any type of stone, but they are the historical buildings that cover the city. The Meridian Architectural Trust hosts a Lunch and Learn that offers a time every other month for people to meet and discuss the historical architecture and how renovating it could be a positive move for the city.

“It’s just a great vibe. It’s great for the residents, it’s great for tourists, so those are the type of things we are trying as an organization to bring to Meridian, and we’d love to get people’s involvement,” said Tracy Towner, chairperson.

Many topics were discussed, including the preservation of the historic buildings here in the community. They also have special guests each time to give an expert opinion of the subject of that meeting. This time, they had Jennifer V. O. Baughn, the Chief Architectural Historian for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. She talked about how Meridian was packed with historical buildings and how the city should use these resources to its advantage.

“Meridian has such a great architectural legacy going all the way back to the early 20th century. Of course, Meridian was once the largest city in Mississippi. For several decades it was a very prominent, very prosperous city. That many very interesting and well-designed buildings and whole neighborhoods are here in the city,” said Baughn.

The Meridian Architectural Trust has several historical homes they’re seeking information on and seeking help from the community.

Down below are pictures of the houses they need help with. If you know anything about any of these homes, please email the Meridian Architectural Trust at meridianarchitecturaltrust@gmail.com.

