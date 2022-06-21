Tips sought to solve June 13 shooting

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County investigators are still asking for the public’s help in the double shooting of a woman and a 5-year-old girl.

The shooting happened June 13 on J.O. Thomas Road.

The two were shot while inside their mobile home. The injuries were not life-threatening.

If you have any information, call East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

