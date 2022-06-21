Tips sought to solve June 13 shooting
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County investigators are still asking for the public’s help in the double shooting of a woman and a 5-year-old girl.
The shooting happened June 13 on J.O. Thomas Road.
The two were shot while inside their mobile home. The injuries were not life-threatening.
If you have any information, call East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
