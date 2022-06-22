A funeral service for Mr. Benjamin D. Pittman, Jr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother David Deweese officiating. Burial will follow at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Benjamin D. Pittman, Jr., age 64, of Collinsville passed away Monday, June 20, 2022.

Benjamin was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the Mississippi Army National Guard. He worked as an aircraft mechanic at NAS Meridian and Columbus Air Force Base. Benjamin loved being outdoors hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his animals. Benjamin was a people person, he loved making his friends and family laugh and feel loved.

Mr. Pittman is survived by his wife of 20 years, Diane Campe Pittman; his children, Ginger Delaney (Ken), Daniel Pittman (Anna), Hollie Astridge (Danny), Heidi Woodworth (Steve), and John Campe (Agustina); grandchildren, Emma Delaney, Patrick Pittman, Jude Pittman, Talya Woodworth, Channa Woodworth, Shaya Woodworth, and Ahuva Woodworth; his sisters, Lori Jackson and Becky Gibson; his step-father, Billy Rogers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Benjamin was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Pittman, Sr., and his mother, Juana Joyner Rogers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with New Harvest Church, 9088 Church Road, Collinsville, MS 39325 or the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter, 6100 Rocky Lane, Marion, MS 39342.

Pall bearers will be Jerry Wayne Joyner, Steve Phillips, Jay Hudnall, John Campe, Logan Hudnall, Clinton Nicholson, and Justin Jackson.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 22 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721