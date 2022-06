Graveside service for Bobby Davidson will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 9:30 AM at Bucatunna Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Don White officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Bobby G. Davidson, age 83, of Meridian passed away peacefully Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include his children, Brent Davidson (Tammy), Grey Davidson (Missy), April Davidson (Barbara), and Susan White (Scott); grandchildren, Cade and Cole Davidson, Dalton, Lindsey, Cameryn, and Claire Davidson, Marilyn Coit, Katie Purvis (Nick), Cortney and Will White; siblings, Opal Bush, Sammie Davidson (Doris), and Walterine Cooke; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria June Davis Davidson; siblings, Cecil Davidson, Earl Davidson, Glen Davidson, Billy Davidson, and Ferrell Davidson; parents, Sam and Maude Davidson.

