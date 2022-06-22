City of Meridian Arrest Report June 20, 2022
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|HAROLD D BREWSTER
|1973
|115 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LAKENDRICK D ALEXANDER
|1998
|200 23RD ST APT B84 MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|LASTEVEN T HILL
|1998
|8384 KEMPER SPRINGS RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:31 AM on June 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of 17th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 6:19 AM on June 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 500 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:35 PM on June 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 45thAvenue. One individual and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.