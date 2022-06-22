City of Meridian Arrest Report June 20, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 2:31 AM on June 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of 17th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 6:19 AM on June 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 500 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:35 PM on June 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 45thAvenue. One individual and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.