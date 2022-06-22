Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 20, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
HAROLD D BREWSTER1973115 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LAKENDRICK D ALEXANDER1998200 23RD ST APT B84 MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
LASTEVEN T HILL19988384 KEMPER SPRINGS RD LAUDERDALE, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:31 AM on June 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of 17th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 6:19 AM on June 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 500 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:35 PM on June 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 45thAvenue. One individual and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

