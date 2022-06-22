Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 22, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANGELA K DENSON19643920 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
JESSICA SPARROW19794222 ELM DR NE TUSCALOOSA, ALSHOPLIFTING - WALMART

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:36 AM on June 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Edgewood Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of domestic...
Man charged with domestic violence
Sela Ward Parkway
Meridian City Council declares state of emergency to sewer line on Sela Ward Parkway
Man jailed after hit-and-run crash kills Mississippi cyclist
Deputies on scene at J. O. Thomas Rd. in Toomsuba
Tips sought to solve June 13 shooting
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 21, 2022

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 21, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 20, 2022
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 22, 2022
Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of domestic...
Man charged with domestic violence