City of Meridian Arrest Report June 22, 2022
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANGELA K DENSON
|1964
|3920 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|JESSICA SPARROW
|1979
|4222 ELM DR NE TUSCALOOSA, AL
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:36 AM on June 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Edgewood Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.