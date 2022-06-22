Advertisement

Coast shrimpers facing adversity this summer

There are always a lot of mitigating factors when it comes to our local shrimping industry. In...
There are always a lot of mitigating factors when it comes to our local shrimping industry. In the past they've had to deal with low salinity levels, storms and other issues.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - There are always a lot of mitigating factors when it comes to our local shrimping industry. In the past they’ve had to deal with low salinity levels, storms and other issues.

This year, they say the two main factors are high fuel prices and imported shrimp from other countries.

“The shrimp industry is not going too well this year,” said Jeremy Forte of Forte’s Seafood in Pass Christian. “The imports are from India and Ecuador primarily because their countries are heavily subsidized for the industry. The U.S. isn’t, and it’s hard to compete.”

It’s the same deal at the docks in Biloxi. They also have to find other ways to sell their products. They say right now the jumbo shrimp are selling at about $7 a pound.

“Ever since Hurricane Katrina for the seafood industry, it seems like it’s always an uphill battle,” Forte added.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan and Houston sentenced in Lauderdale County embezzlement cases.
Former county employees sentenced in embezzlement cases
Sela Ward Parkway
Meridian City Council declares state of emergency to sewer line on Sela Ward Parkway
Former Newton County Academy baseball player, Kemp Alderman, is playing with an extra purpose...
From small town Decatur, MS to the Greatest Show on Dirt, Kemp Alderman’s journey to Omaha is extra special
Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of domestic...
Man charged with domestic violence
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says

Latest News

Businesses begin to re-open and let customers inside on first day of "safer-at-home" order
Peavey Electronics reportedly lays off multiple employees
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
"The Park" closing in Meridian
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Fred's announces closing of additional stores
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Fred's locations closing in Meridian, Philadelphia