Dorothy Briggs Conner

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Funeral services for Dot Briggs Conner, will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 10:00am, in the chapel at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – Dekalb. Interment will follow at Briggs Chapel Cemetery in Porterville. Rev. Mike Sims will be officiating. Pianist will be her great grandson, Nathan Shelton. Mrs. Conner, 92, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at her home in Dekalb, MS.

Dot was born December 28, 1929, in the Briggs Chapel community of Porterville. She graduated from Porterville High School in 1949, as Valedictorian. She was a long-time member of Dekalb Methodist Church where she served as president of UMW and was a member of the Edna Lowry Sunday School class. She worked hard all her life as a helpmate to her husband, Bill Conner, at home, on the farm, and in his construction business.

She is survived by her three daughters Gloria (Raymond) Cumberland of Dekalb, Dawn (Richard) McCann of Shuqualak, and Kim (Ray) Davis of Dekalb; 10 grandchildren Josh (Sondra) Cumberland, Will (Heather) Cumberland, Laura (Rob) McArthur, Rick (Katy) McCann, Gabe (Sarah) McCann, Matt (Amanda) McCann, Molly (Shane) Irvin, Thad (Laura) Davis, Adam Davis, and Kyle Davis; 23 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband William E. (Bill) Conner Jr.; her parents Edgar and Laura Briggs and her brothers Brown and James M. (Bud) Briggs.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons Josh Cumberland, Will Cumberland, Rick McCann, Gabe McCann, Matt McCann, Thad Davis, Adam Davis, and Kyle Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters Laura McArthur and Molly Irvin.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dot’s caregivers: Compassus Hospice, Joyce Hampton, Jacqueline Henderson, Rita Steele, Dianne Burton, and Debra Mattox.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to The Church of Dekalb, at 564 Mt. Nebo Road, Dekalb, MS 39328 or to Briggs Chapel Cemetery Fund at 8385 Hwy 498E, Porterville, MS 39352.

