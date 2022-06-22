Graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy Marie Newell will begin at 12:00 PM Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Magnolia Cemetery with the Reverend Steve Pouncey officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Newell, 101, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Beehive Home of Marion.

Mrs. Newell was a lifelong resident of Meridian. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. She was best known as Marie and Mawmaw by those who knew her best. She spent the majority of her life in the loving and vital role of wife and mother. As a mother she is remembered fondly by her five children as the anchor of the family. She was retired as a sales clerk from McRae’s Department Store in Meridian for over 15 years. She was filled with wisdom, compassion, understanding, and steadfast love. She made such an impression on everyone she met, and they all knew they were loved.

Mrs. Marie is survived by her children Glenda Darley, Charles Newell (Debbie), Susan Jones (Tex), and Randy Olmstead. Grandchildren Jason Crane (Maria) and Jeremy Crane (Brandi); Joshua Newell (Christy) and Matthew Newell; Jennifer Harder (Warren) and Austin Jones (Heather); Lauren Luse (Brad); 13 great-grandchildren as well as a host of extended family members.

Mrs. Newell is preceded in death by her husband Ebbie Leon Newell; her daughter Sarah Jean Newell; her parents Alfred and Ruth Sumrall; her sons-in-law, Ed Darley and Sam Olmstead; her four brothers and one sister.

The Newell family suggests memorials be made as donations to Wounded Warriors or a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721