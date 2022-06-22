Advertisement

Flowers wins Democratic runoff in gubernatorial race

Yolanda Flowers won the Democratic runoff in Alabama's gubernatorial race.
Yolanda Flowers won the Democratic runoff in Alabama's gubernatorial race.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Yolanda Flowers is heading to the general election in Alabama’s gubernatorial race.

Flowers beat State Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier in Tuesday’s Democratic runoff. Unofficial results show she got 32,416 votes while Sanders-Fortier got 26,371. This gave Flowers 55% of the vote.

“That’s all I can ask-- that you hear, you see, what Alabama’s been going through and that it is time for change so that we can make our mom, our dear mother Alabama, make her that prophetic name the tribal town, make her proud, make her a beautiful lady,” Flowers said to her supporters Tuesday.

She will now face incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in November’s general election.

Flowers is from Birmingham and is an educator of 20 years. She has worked with adults and children who have various disabilities. She said education is one of her top priorities.

She also campaigned on health care access and criminal justice reform. She also wants a state lottery.

This is Flowers’ first time running for governor. She is the state’s first Black gubernatorial candidate nominated by a major party.

