Advertisement

Former county employees sentenced in embezzlement cases

Morgan and Houston sentenced in Lauderdale County embezzlement cases.
Morgan and Houston sentenced in Lauderdale County embezzlement cases.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two former Lauderdale County employees have pleaded guilty to embezzlement and have been sentenced.

Jerry Glenn Morgan, 45, was sentenced to five years and ordered to pay $237,914.41 in restitution to Lauderdale County, as well as a $5,000 fine.

Charles Edward Houston, 66, was sentenced to three years to serve and ordered to pay $22,125.68 to Lauderdale County and a $5,000 fine.

Both were arrested in late 2019 for the misuse of fuel cards.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sela Ward Parkway
Meridian City Council declares state of emergency to sewer line on Sela Ward Parkway
Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of domestic...
Man charged with domestic violence
Man jailed after hit-and-run crash kills Mississippi cyclist
Deputies on scene at J. O. Thomas Rd. in Toomsuba
Tips sought to solve June 13 shooting
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 21, 2022

Latest News

FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Man pleads not guilty to trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh
Kids attending Vacation Bible School
Vacation Bible Schools adjust to extreme heat, change up curriculum
GOP leaders in Mississippi and Alabama called President Joe Biden’s efforts to temporarily...
GOP leaders call Biden’s call for 3-month suspension of gas, diesel taxes a ‘gimmick’
What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you