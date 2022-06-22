Former county employees sentenced in embezzlement cases

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two former Lauderdale County employees have pleaded guilty to embezzlement and have been sentenced.

Jerry Glenn Morgan, 45, was sentenced to five years and ordered to pay $237,914.41 in restitution to Lauderdale County, as well as a $5,000 fine.

Charles Edward Houston, 66, was sentenced to three years to serve and ordered to pay $22,125.68 to Lauderdale County and a $5,000 fine.

Both were arrested in late 2019 for the misuse of fuel cards.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.