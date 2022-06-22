GOP leaders call Biden’s call for 3-month suspension of gas, diesel taxes a ‘gimmick’

(WTOK/WALA) - GOP leaders in Mississippi and Alabama called President Joe Biden’s efforts to temporarily suspend taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel a ‘gimmick.’ Biden Wednesday urged Congress to suspend federal taxes on gas and diesel for three months to help Americans beleaguered by high fuel costs. He also urged states to suspend state gas taxes.

Mississippi U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker released a statement saying the high cost of gas is the fault of the president’s own policies.

“First, President Biden blamed Vladimir Putin for skyrocketing gas prices. Then, he blamed energy producers. Now, he is trying to dodge blame for our energy crisis by resorting to a cheap gimmick. A gas tax holiday would do next to nothing to relieve the pain Americans are feeling at the pump, which is a direct result of this Administration’s war on American energy. President Biden owns this crisis. He should be calling for more domestic oil and gas production, not more distractions.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also called Biden’s efforts a gimmick, saying such tactics wouldn’t guarantee that consumers would see any relief.

“President Biden could not be more hard-headed on the issue of American energy independence, but he campaigned on that, so, it comes as no surprise to me. He is closing pipelines with the stroke of a pen. Here in our neck of the woods, the Gulf of Mexico is currently in a moratorium with no lease sales being held, which impacts both our oil and gas industries, as well as the Alabama consumer. He is pointing his finger at the oil industry and is looking anywhere else but home. There is also no certainty that Americans will feel even temporary relief from this band-aid approach. Let’s be clear: We need a permanent solution.”

Gov. Ivey signed a bill in 2019 increasing Alabama’s gas tax to 28 cents a gallon. She has said she is against suspending the state’s tax on gasoline because that money is funding several road projects across Alabama.

Former Energy Secretary under President Trump and chair of the Center for Energy and Environment at AFPI, Rick Perry, said the Biden Administration’s proposed gas tax suspension is political theater.

“The American people don’t need more gimmicks or finger-pointing. Instead, they need the Biden Administration to end its war on American energy,” said Perry. “This is no time to play games with the economic outlook for American families.”

Suspension of the federal gas and diesel taxes would require action by Congress,

