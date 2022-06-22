Advertisement

Heat Advisory Until 8PM

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Hump Day. We are halfway through the week, but the heat remains the trending topic. We are under a Heat Advisory today lasting until 8pm tonight.

Continue to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside during the heat of the day 12pm-6pm. Check on your pets and plants, and make sure they are getting plenty of water as well,

Isolated showers are possible as early as 1PM lasting until about 8Pm as showers fizzle out.

Highs today will be in the triple digits with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Stay safe in the heat.

