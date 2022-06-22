Introducing The Balconies At Davis Wade Stadium

STARKVILLE – Times have changed. There’s no doubt about it. The multiple ways fans consume sporting events are no longer the same as they were even as recently as a few short years ago.

Mississippi State has continuously provided its supporters with a multitude of options to try and accommodate the evolving needs of the Bulldog family at Davis Wade Stadium. From the Scoreboard Club to the Gridiron, to loge opportunities on both ends of the venue, traditional seating and more, there is no shortage when it comes to ways to support the Maroon and White.

Now, add yet another as MSU introduces The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium.

Located on both ends of the stadium’s west side upper deck, The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium will provide occupants with what will essentially serve as an in-venue extension of a tailgating scene.

Seeing an opportunity in recent seasons to do something creative, The Bulldog Club worked with LPK Architects out of Meridian, Mississippi, as well as global design firm Populous and challenged them to come up with ideas for an exciting alternative to the traditional football viewing experience. The result? A new, permanent creation built by Codaray Construction of Ridgeland, Mississippi, that features a total of 22 Balconies – 11 on each end of the upper deck – all designed to give occupants a flexible, mobile football viewing experience.

“We’re so excited to provide our Mississippi State fanbase with a new, premium option,” Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium will provide groups of families and friends a unique football gameday opportunity featuring the mobility and socialization our fans enjoy so much.”

Need a place to pace when it’s the fourth quarter and the Dawgs are driving for the win? A Balcony might be just the spot for you. Have several young kids who are unlikely to stay tethered to a regular seat? A Balcony can provide them with a good bit more space to stretch those little energetic legs.

Again, it’s a spot where the tailgate never really has to stop. Those who enjoy the Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium will be allowed to service their area prior to gameday like other premium areas in the venue. As in other spots, there will be storage space allowing you the ability to bring in your favorite beverages and food items during balcony servicing times. You can also cater in food using MSU’s premium caterers at an additional cost, but it’s not required. Additionally, you will be provided access to a limited number of pre-packaged bags of ice just steps away from your Balcony during servicing time or on game day, your choice.

Each Balcony will also have electrical outlets. Want to bring your own private refrigerator to keep your drinks cold for those warmer early-season games? Done. You’ll have the ideal spot to enjoy your beverage at the drink rail that stretches all the way across the field side of every Balcony. Go ahead and bring a fan with you and plug it in, too, if that’ll make you a little more comfortable. Know also that each Balcony will come equipped with its own shaded area in the back of each box. The shading is removable if that’s what you prefer.

All Balconies are customizable to a certain extent. There will be some prohibited items. Those will include grills, cooking devices, tents, certain appliances and a few other things, but you’ll certainly have the ability to make yourself at home. If you have a particular lawn chair or specific seat you love, let us know, and if approved…bring it! If the excitement of game day has you and your box mates standing for all four quarters, you don’t have to have a seat at all. Leave the open space for cowbell ringing and celebration.

Want to be a part of the newest way to enjoy Bulldog football?

To hold one of the Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium, a $2,700 Bulldog Club donation is required for full-season access. Along with the donation, the purchase of at least eight season tickets is necessary with the season tickets sold at the same price as they have been in past seasons at the ends of the west side upper deck ($225 per ticket).

The Balconies vary in size, meaning there is disparity in the number of ticket holders allowed per spot. In all, there are 10 balconies that accommodate 15 people each. Of the other 12 spots, there are two each that allow 10, 12, 18, 20, 22 and 25 people.

However, remember, only the Bulldog Club contribution and eight season tickets are required to hold a balcony. So, it’s feasible you could then use your remaining spots at your discretion.

For example, if you hold one of the boxes with 10 spots, but only have eight season tickets, that means a couple of your friends or family members could then buy a single-game Balcony ticket to join you for contests of their choosing.

Note that a Balcony ticket will be required in order to enter the area. Fans with tickets to other seating areas will not be allowed entry.The Bulldog Club is currently taking requests for Balconies and will fill requests in Bulldog Club rank order after July 1. Starting July 5, if any Balconies remain, they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium are just the latest way Mississippi State has sought to meet the needs of its fans. Be sure to choose the option that best suits your needs and don’t miss a single Saturday in StarkVegas this fall.

Season tickets are on sale now at //HailState.com/tickets, by calling 1-888-GO-DAWGS or in person at the MSU Athletic Ticket Office on the first floor of the Bryan Athletic Administration Building (288 Lakeview Drive).

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the Balconies be located?

The Balconies are located at each end of the west side upper deck, with 11 Balconies located in the sections previously labeled as 301-302 and a portion of 303, as well as 11 additional Balconies on the north end in the sections previously labeled as 312-313 and a portion of section 311.

Can a ticket holder customize their Balcony with furniture and other personal items?

Yes, with some limitations. Approved furniture such as tables, chairs, fans and small refrigerators may be brought into the space during your Balcony servicing time – as long as they can be secured with a locked cable between games. Prohibited items include propane or charcoal cooking grills or other cooking devices, tents, umbrellas, non-approved electrical appliances or personal heating devices and other hazardous items. Ice chests and personal coolers are welcome during servicing time, but will not be allowed into the stadium on game day. Any questions about what is allowed in the space can be directed to the Bulldog Club.

Can a ticket holder bring food and beverages into their Balcony?

Yes, ticket holders may service their Balconies during a designated time prior to each game, just like they would any other ticketed premium space. Additionally, if a ticket holder would prefer food and beverages to be provided for them each game, catering options will be available through the Bulldog Suites office.

What are the capacities of the Balconies?

The balconies vary in size, meaning there is disparity in the number of ticket holders allowed per spot. In all, there are 10 balconies that accommodate 15 people each. Of the other 12 spots, there are two each that allow 10, 12, 18, 20, 22 and 25 people.

How will tickets work for access to the Balconies? Can friends who have tickets in another location in the stadium come up to visit?

A Balcony ticket will be scanned at any stadium gate, the same as all other game tickets, and will be required to be presented to the Bulldog Suites attendant at the Balcony entrance portal in order to enter the area. Fans with tickets to other seating areas will not be allowed entry.

Each Balcony purchaser must purchase a minimum of eight season tickets for their Balcony. These season tickets will be sold at the same price as they have been in past seasons at the ends of the west side upper deck ends ($225 per ticket).

Additional occupants may be allowed in your Balcony if your space’s maximum capacity has not been reached and they present a valid Balcony ticket to the Bulldog Suite attendants. For example, if you hold one of the boxes with 10 spots, but only purchased the minimum eight season tickets, two friends/family members/etc. would then able to buy a single-game Balcony ticket to join you for contests of their choosing.

Will The Balconies be in place for the 2022 football season?

Yes, Balconies are on sale now and will be ready to enjoy for the 2022 season.

Are The Balconies covered? Can we bring a tent for shade?

Each Balcony has a removable shade covering that will be able to be used on days when desired. This area covers the back portion of each box. Additional shade coverings such as tents or umbrellas will not be permitted.

What is the cost for a Balcony?

To hold one of the Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium, a $2,700 Bulldog Club donation is required for full-season access. Along with the donation, the purchase of at least eight season tickets is necessary with the season tickets sold at the same price as they have been in past seasons at the ends of the west side upper deck ($225 per ticket).

How can I reserve a Balcony?

The Bulldog Club is currently taking requests for Balconies and will fill requests in Bulldog Club rank order after July 1. Starting July 5, if any Balconies remain, they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

