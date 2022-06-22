Jell-O shot challenge hits a homerun of it’s own for a local bar in Omaha

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Jell-O Shot heard around Omaha, NE can be found in a local pizza joint called Rocco’s.

The bar is located right near Charles Schwab Field. They started started the challenge with the eight teams in Omaha. For every fan that comes in and orders a Jell-O shot for $4.50 the owners tally up the purchased shots and add them to a white board.

The challenge took to to Twitter and has gone completely viral.

Updated just before the game got ended because I have a feeling there's gonna be some rowdy @RazorbackBSB fans tearing this place up tonight! #CWS2022 #CWSS #RoccosOmaha pic.twitter.com/dS0gSm5P19 — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 22, 2022

Ole Miss and Arkansas fans have been leading the boards. On Sunday night Arkansas and Ole Miss had nearly 5,000 Jell-O Shots.

Monday night both teams continued to climb and buy more shots. Some Arkansas fans purchased 1,000 Jell-O shots costing $4,500.

After Tuesday night Rocco’s posted that Arkansas holds the leader board with almost 7,000 shots. They have purchased 6,870. Ole Miss follows right behind with 5,723 total shots.

Tuesday night the owners of Rocco’s Kevin and Bonnie Culjat posted a letter stating that they will be giving back some of the money received from the Jell-O Shots to help fight food insecurities. They will be donating $2 to the Grove Food Pantry at Ole Miss and to the June B. Gearhard Full Circle Pantry Food.

In the letter the Culijat’s said, “Being blessed with the run we’re having this year during the series, Rocco’s and Lefty’s would like to give back some of our good fortune to both universities whose fans are taking such good care of us.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.